Barcelona vs Benfica, Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: When and where to watch UCL match online and on TV

Barcelona vs Benfica, Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Hansi Flick's Barcelona will host S.L. Benfica in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night. Despite receiving an early red card in the away leg, Barcelona managed to register a 1-0 win courtesy a goal from Raphinha and spectacular goalkeeping by Wojciech Szczesny. Benfica did cause a lot of trouble for the Barcelona defence, but Szczesny was rock solid at the goal, while Pedri ran the show in the midfield to create chances for the forward; however, only Raphinha managed to convert it. The two teams have already faced each other twice this season, and the Catalan giants emerged victorious on both occasions and Benfica will be desperate to get their revenge and knock the five-time champions out of the competition. Check UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Benfica live streaming details.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be highly motivated for the clash as manager Hansi Flick said his team will face Benfica on Tuesday playing for club doctor Carles Minarro, who passed away on Saturday.

Following a hard-fought win last week at Benfica after a red card for defender Pau Cubarsi early in the game, Flick said he was confident Barca could keep the momentum going and advance.

Benfica will miss the services of veteran Angel di Maria as he has not been able to recover from injury in time and is not travelling with the rest of the squad to Barcelona.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Benfica.

When will the Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, March 11 at 11:15 PM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will take place at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLIV.