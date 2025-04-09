Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming UCL 2024-25: When and where to watch Champions League quarter-final live

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: Hansi Flick's Barcelona are all set to host German giants Dortmund at home for the first leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Barcelona, who have emerged as one of the title contenders, have already beaten Dortmund 3-2 in the league stage earlier this season courtesy a brace from Ferran Torres. The Catalan giants have a chance of winning a treble this season and Hansi Flick has already stated that he wants to fight for all the trophies available. Barcelona have last won the Champions League title a decade back and the Blaugranas are motivated to bring the prestigious trophy back home. They are already leading the La Liga table and entered the final of Copa del Rey. Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund: Check Live Streaming details.(AP)

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund, the finalists of last season's UCL, are struggling at the eighth spot on Bundesliga points table this year.

Dortmund will be without centre back Nico Schlotterbeck, who will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee. Pascal Gross will also be missing with a suspension.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

When will the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final take place?

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final will take place on Thursday, April 10 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final take place?

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final will take place at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be available on SonyLIV.