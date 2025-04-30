Barcelona vs Inter Milan Live Streaming UEFA Champions League semi-final: Where to watch UCL semis live online and on TV

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Live Streaming UEFA Champions League semifinal: Spanish giants Barcelona will start as favourites when they take on Inter Milan after they outclassed Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick's side has lost just one match this year and has been in terrific form. On the other hand, Inter have just witnessed a big drop in form, were knocked out of the Italian Cup, and lost the top spot in the Serie A title race to Napoli. Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Check UCL semis Live streaming details(AFP)

However, the absence of Robert Lewandowski is going to be an area of concern for them as they need to be clinical in front of goal, which they weren't against Real Madrid and missed a few chances.

Raphinha needs to bring his A-game to the table to make a strong claim for the Ballon d'Or, while Pedri and Lamine Yamal have to do some usual business, which they have been consistently executing this season.

Striker Marcus Thuram, Inter's top scorer in Serie A with 14 goals, has returned from injury for the Italian champions. However, there is still uncertainty over whether he will feature in the starting line-up.

"Thuram had his first training session today with the team," Inter Simone manager Inzaghi said in press conference.

“We haven't seen him since (the second leg against) Bayern Munich. He did a good job and gave good signals but I have to evaluate tomorrow morning and I'll talk to him again,” he added.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Inter Milan

When will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final take place?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 1 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final take place?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be available on SonyLIV.