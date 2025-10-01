Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2025/26: When and where to watch FCB vs PSG live online and on TV

Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are set for a stern test against Barcelona in their second outing of the title defence. For coach Luis Enrique, it marks an emotional return to the club where he first achieved treble success, this time leading another treble-winning side—PSG. Meanwhile, both teams will miss some crucial players in the clash due to injuries: Barcelona - Raphinha, Joan Garcia and Gavi; meanwhile, PSG will be without captain Marquinhos, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. Barcelona vs PSG: Check Live Streaming details.(AP)

However, Barcelona will also have a positive, as they will welcome their star Lamine Yamal back from a groin injury. The 18-year-old helped them beat Real Sociedad on Sunday to leapfrog Real Madrid atop the Spanish standings.

"I don't like this 'super' label," Flick said of Yamal. "He's exceptional, but he's 18 and needs to focus on working hard. He has the talent to take another step forward, but it's about effort and improving all aspects of his game, including defensively."

Barcelona beat Newcastle United in their opening group-stage match 2-1, and PSG started their title defence by thrashing Atalanta 4-0.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and PSG

When will the Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, October 2 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLIV.