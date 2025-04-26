Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico on television and online

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the upcoming Copa del Rey final on Sunday, at the Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla. Barcelona, who are the current La Liga table toppers, defeated Atletico Madrid 5-4 in aggregate in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Madrid, who are second in the La Liga table, defeated Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate in their semi-finals. Barcelona's players attend a training session at La Cartuja stadium.(AFP)

The upcoming showdown will also be the third El Clasico of the ongoing season. Barcelona defeated Madrid 4-0 in La Liga and 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Ahead of the match, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick took a dig at Madrid for their lack of fair play and treating the referee with disrespect. “For me, it’s just sport, it’s just football. We have to protect everyone involved in the game. The fans, they all want to see the players, how they play. We need the referees, and we have to look after them and be careful. It’s not fair play not to look after them, it’s not showing them respect,” he said.

“We have to enjoy the Final. We have a young team. It will be a great experience for a young group. There are no favorites in a final. We want to start well and fight for the title,” he added.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final will take place on Sunday (April 27), and will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final will be held at the Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla.

How to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final will not be available on television in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final will be live streamed via FanCode in India.