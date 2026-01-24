Barcola's winner sends PSG top despite lack of 'confidence'

Coach Luis Enrique said that Paris Saint-Germain lacked confidence despite Bradley Barcola's deft chipped finish sending the champions back to the top of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win away to Auxerre on Friday.

The 23-year-old winger had been the main threat as PSG peppered the home goal throughout the 90 minutes.

But until Barcola struck 10 minutes from time, it looked as if the hosts would hold out for a 0-0 draw against their illustrious visitors for the second year in a row, thanks in part to a mostly-inspired display by Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon.

Luis Enrique was unimpressed with what he saw, despite victory taking PSG, temporarily at least, back above Lens, who could return to the league summit with a victory away to third-placed Marseille on Saturday.

"I think it's very obvious, it's a strange moment. We're putting pressure on Lens, which is key," said Luis Enrique, whose European champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in midweek.

"We're lacking a bit of confidence and accuracy to finish off chances, it was difficult," he added.

"The players are not machines, today we weren't accurate with our passes and our ball movement.

"We can change that because everyone knows the individual quality we have in the team."

Auxerre, for their part, remain mired in the relegation zone, six points from safety.

- Barcola threat -

PSG were off to a blistering start and could have been three goals up inside 10 minutes.

Barcola was twice thwarted by Leon, while a sliding Sinaly Diomande blocked Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goalbound effort.

Leon was in action again just before the half-hour mark to parry a close range header from Goncalo Ramos.

The goalkeeper also made a double save with his legs in a chaotic goalmouth scramble to deny Kvaratskhelia and teenage talent Ibrahim Mbaye.

The chances kept coming after the break as Barcola flashed a shot wide and Kvaratskhelia's effort was deflected just past the post.

Barcola also saw a chip drop agonisingly onto the roof of the net.

For Auxerre, Danny Namaso and Lassine Sinayoko had speculative shots that failed to trouble Lucas Chevalier in the PSG goal.

Barcola was the main menace and another dart down the wing saw him chip a cross beyond Leon, who had made a rash dash from his box, but substitute Desire Doue somehow prodded wide of an empty goal from inside the six yard box.

Barcola was not to be denied, though, as Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele sent him clear after Auxerre were caught on the counter-attack after over-committing bodies at a corner.

