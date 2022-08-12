Home / Sports / Football / Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award

Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award

football
Published on Aug 12, 2022 10:19 PM IST
 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (AP)
Reuters |

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are in the running for UEFA's 2021-22 men's player of the year award after topping a 15-player shortlist, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

The winner will be announced with the UEFA men's coach of the year and women's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug. 25.

Benzema and Courtois helped Real seal a record 14th European title last season while De Bruyne guided City to the Premier League title -- his fourth crown in seven seasons at the club.

Among other nominees for the award are Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, Real's Luka Modric and Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane.

Real's Carlo Ancelotti, City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp were among the nominees for the male coach of the year. UEFA will name nominees for the women's awards next week.

