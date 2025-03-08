Bhaichung Bhutia doesn't hold back as Sunil Chhetri makes retirement u-turn: 'Not a good sign for Indian football...'

Sunil Chhetri is arguably the greatest-ever player in 21st century Indian football history. He is the fourth-highest international goalscorer, and is also the most-capped player and all-time top goalscorer of the Indian national team. Bhaichung Bhutia weighed in on India's decision to recall Sunil Chhetri from international retirement.(ANI/AP)

In what was a heartbreaking moment for fans in June last year, the Bengaluru FC attacker announced his retirement from international football. But now he is set to make his u-turn from original decision after India head coach Manolo Marquez called him out of international retirement for the upcoming FIFA window in March.

The March FIFA window is of utmost importance to India, who were winless in 2024. They take on Maldives in a friendly, followed by a must-win AFC Asian Cup qualifier vs Bangladesh.

Bhaichung Bhutia unhappy with Sunil Chhetri retirement u-turn

But Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, who is also a former skipper and captained Chhetri, is against the decision to recall the striker from international retirement. Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhutia said, “I can understand that there’s huge pressure on Manolo and the federation (AIFF) after the disaster of 2024 where he hasn’t won a single match (out of 4 games in charge), but it’s not really good for the development and progress for Indian football in the long run.”

“It’s wonderful for Sunil to come back and play for India. But overall, for Indian football’s development, it’s definitely not a good sign. You’re still relying on a 40-year-old who’s retired to come back and bail you out,” he added.

Over the years, Chhetri has become India’s only reliable centre-forward who can score goals. The team management have failed to find an adequate replacement for Chhetri in the solitary striker role, which the Indian team usually employs in their strategy.

After his retirement, India have looked extremely weak, mustering only three goals in five matches, without a single win.

“We are not in a very difficult group. I feel he could have easily gambled with young players and qualified. It’s very unfortunate and sad that we can’t find a replacement for Sunil. But that doesn’t mean you again keep relying and keep requesting Sunil to come back,” Bhutia said.

“If you qualify with Sunil leading the way, but then head to the Asian Cup without him, you’re suddenly up against giants like South Korea, Japan, and Australia with raw, untested strikers. I think it becomes a bit unfair, right?”