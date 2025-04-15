Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Live Streaming UCL 2024-25: When and where to watch Champions League quarter-final live

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Live Streaming UCL 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund hope to produce a miraculous comeback at home against rampant Barcelona, which won the first leg 4-0. Dortmund recently played a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, which might have given them some confidence, but they need to produce something special to outclass Barcelona in aggregate now to qualify for the semis. Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25: Check Live Streaming details(AFP)

On the other hand, Hansi Flick's Barcelona won't worry much about qualification now as they have already gained a massive upper hand in their home leg with a four-goal lead. They have been in some incredible form and have not lost any match this year so far, and it would be highly unlikely for it to be changed tonight at Signal Iduna Park.

Flick has already stated that his team is not taking Dortmund for granted despite carrying a 4-0 advantage into the return fixture.

"I have a lot of faith in this team. We have gone through a lot of games without losing and we should be proud of that. I can't complain about a single one of my players. This team is incredible," Flick told reporters on Monday.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final take place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final will take place on Wednesday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final take place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final will take place at Signal Iduna Park.

Where to watch live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final?

The live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final?

The live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be available on SonyLIV.