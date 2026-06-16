Brazil suffer massive Neymar setback after Morocco draw, return now expected only in knockouts: Report

Just days after being held to a 1-1 draw in the Group C curtain-raiser by a resilient Morocco, Brazil dealt another blow. Neymar, who made a last-minute entry into the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, is unlikely to be available for the entire group-stage fixtures, according to reports. Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium (Getty Images via AFP)

The 34-year-old was called up to the Brazilian squad despite having suffered a calf injury while playing for Santos on May 17, and had thus missed the game against Morocco last week. Neymar was present at the MetLife Stadium on the day of the match, and was on the bench for Brazil's opener, but wasn't dressed in the team kit.

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible," head coach Carlo Ancelotti said before the game. "Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.

"When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team."

Ahead of Brazil's second group-stage game against Haiti on June 19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Neymar was not spotted at the training ground, and, according to a report from ESPN, he was seen undergoing the medical examination he underwent a week ago.

Sources confirmed that the former Barcelona and PSG star is still recovering from a grade two muscle injury. The results of the re-examination have not yet been confirmed by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

Brazilian media reported that Neymar is expected to be fit again for the knockout stages, suggesting he will not be in action against Haiti and Scotland in Group C. Brazil will play their final group-stage fixture on June 24.

Despite not being on the field in Brazil's opener, Neymar brought some star power to the game. He was seen on the sidelines before kickoff saluting celebrities such as rapper Travis Scott and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brazil’s struggles in attack against Morocco immediately prompted calls for a more experienced playmaker, such as Neymar, to come on. However, in the absence of Neymar, Vinicius Jr rose to the occasion as he pulled off a stunning equaliser in the first half against Morocco.