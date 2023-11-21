Brazil vs Argentina, CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers live streaming: When and where to watch BRA vs ARG in India?

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil are set to reignite their iconic rivalry with reigning world champions Argentina at the Maracana. It was at the famous venue where Angel di Maria and Lionel Messi ended Argentina's 28-year trophyless streak with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final of the Copa America. On Wednesday, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winners are returning to the iconic arena for a blockbuster match against Brazil. Argentina's forward Lionel Messi gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match(AFP)

Hosts Brazil will meet arch-rivals Argentina in a heavyweight clash of the South American World Cup qualifying in Rio de Janeiro. The record-time FIFA World Cup winners are eager for a win against Argentina in a sold-out Maracana stadium. The hosts are winless in their last three games of the South American qualifiers. Visitors Argentina were also outplayed by Uruguay as the world champions recorded a 2-0 defeat against the South American giants.

Brazil will also miss the services of Vinicius Junior who has paved the way for Fernando Diniz to test Gabriel Jesus in the position of the Real Madrid superstar. Interestingly, Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo and Raphinha can all feature in Brazil's midfield in the absence of seasoned campaigners who are unavailable for the crucial clash with Argentina. Brazil have never lost a home game in World Cup qualifying while Argentina are the current table-toppers of the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points.

When will Brazil vs Argentina game be played in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers?

The Brazil vs Argentina game is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Brazil vs Argentina game of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers?

Brazil will host Argentina at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brazil vs Argentina game in India?

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina will not have a live broadcast in India.

How to watch live streaming of Brazil vs Argentina in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the blockbuster match between Brazil and Argentina on FanCode app.

