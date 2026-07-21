Brazil's Vinicius Jr undergoes chin harmonisation procedure, looks unrecognisable post FIFA World Cup

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior is making headlines once again; however, it was for reasons beyond the football pitch. The Real Madrid forward has attracted widespread attention in Brazil after appearing with a noticeably sharper facial profile, with local media reporting that he recently underwent a chin harmonisation procedure. Images published by several Brazilian outlets show the 26-year-old with a more defined chin and jawline after reportedly having the cosmetic treatment in Goiania following Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after loss to Norway. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Brazil's World Cup campaign ended in disappointment, Vinicius has once again become one of football's biggest talking points, this time for a striking new look rather than his performances on the field.

As Vinicius prepares to return to Madrid for the start of pre-season, his transformed appearance has quickly become a topic of discussion among fans and across social media.

Also Read: Messi rushes to referee, teammate feigns injury: Fresh footage reveals Argentina's bid to stop Enzo Fernandez's red

According to Brazilian media reports, the procedure was intended to enhance facial balance and definition. Chin harmonisation, also known as chin reshaping or profile harmonisation, is an aesthetic treatment that may involve surgical or non-surgical techniques to modify the chin's shape, size, or projection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rather than focusing solely on a single facial feature, specialists evaluate the relationship among the chin, nose, lips, and jawline to create a more balanced profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than focusing solely on a single facial feature, specialists evaluate the relationship among the chin, nose, lips, and jawline to create a more balanced profile. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

What happened in the FIFA World Cup?

The renewed attention comes after a difficult World Cup campaign for both Vinicius and Brazil. Although the five-time world champions advanced from the group stage with victories over Haiti and Scotland, they were unable to build on that momentum in the knockout rounds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vinicius scored just once during the tournament, finding the net in Brazil's draw against Morocco. His 32nd-minute equaliser cancelled out Morocco's early advantage after Achraf Hakimi's side had put the Brazilians under pressure.

Brazil then booked their place in the Round of 16 with a comfortable victory over Japan, but their hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup title ended in dramatic fashion against Norway. Erling Haaland produced a match-winning display by scoring twice in the final 15 minutes, sealing a comeback victory that sent one of the tournament favourites crashing out earlier than expected.

Vinicius Jr will now next be seen in action for Real Madrid in the upcoming La Liga. Under Jose Mourinho, Madrid will begin their campaign on August 23 against Espanyol. The much-awaited El Clásico between Madrid and Barcelona will be played for the first time in the 2026-27 season on October 26, while the return fixture will go ahead on May 10, 2027.