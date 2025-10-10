Brazil's wonderkid combines with Rodrygo to thrash South Korea 5-0 in a friendly

SEOUL (Reuters) -Brazil's Estevao and Rodrygo each netted twice as the visitors cruised to a 5-0 victory over South Korea in a friendly on Friday, showcasing a dominant display under Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Vinicius Jr. celebrates scoring their fifth goal(REUTERS)

Brazil opened the scoring in the 13th minute through 18-year-old winger Estevao from close range after a perfectly weighted through ball from Bruno Guimaraes.

They doubled the lead in the 41st with a piece of brilliance as Rodrygo curled a strike into the bottom corner to finish a fine collective effort by the five-times world champions.

Brazil struck again after the break as Estevao capitalised on a misplaced pass from Kim Min-Jae in the 47th for his second before Rodrygo finished off a swift move started by Vinicius Jr, who wrapped up the win after another counter in the 77th.