Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Brazil's wonderkid combines with Rodrygo to thrash South Korea 5-0 in a friendly

Reuters |
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 06:52 pm IST

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-KOR-BRA:Soccer-Estevao and Rodrygo at the double as Brazil thrash South Korea 5-0

SEOUL (Reuters) -Brazil's Estevao and Rodrygo each netted twice as the visitors cruised to a 5-0 victory over South Korea in a friendly on Friday, showcasing a dominant display under Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Vinicius Jr. celebrates scoring their fifth goal(REUTERS)
Vinicius Jr. celebrates scoring their fifth goal(REUTERS)

Brazil opened the scoring in the 13th minute through 18-year-old winger Estevao from close range after a perfectly weighted through ball from Bruno Guimaraes.

They doubled the lead in the 41st with a piece of brilliance as Rodrygo curled a strike into the bottom corner to finish a fine collective effort by the five-times world champions.

Brazil struck again after the break as Estevao capitalised on a misplaced pass from Kim Min-Jae in the 47th for his second before Rodrygo finished off a swift move started by Vinicius Jr, who wrapped up the win after another counter in the 77th.

Follow Us On