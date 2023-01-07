‘Bruno Fernandes can only perform without Cristiano Ronaldo’: Ex-Man United star

Currently on a four-match unbeaten run, Manchester United are on a roll in the Premier League with 35 points in 17 matches. United defeated Everton in their previous fixture, with Antony (4'), Conor Coady (52', OG) and Marcus Rashford (90+7', P) scoring in a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Coady (14') scored a consolation goal for Everton.

Fernandes has been in excellent form since Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup, and has registered three goals, five assists in 25 matches across all competitions. Former United player Patrice Evra feels that the Portugal captain has been in better form since the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old saw his contract get terminated after a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager. Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract last week, on a deal until 2025 estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros.

Speaking to Betfair, Evra said, "I don't want to talk about the past, but you can see that the team and Ten Hag are happy, all the negativity around the club with the Cristiano Ronaldo case and everything else, that's gone now."

"Suddenly, it feels as if [Erik] ten Hag is doing his work without distraction. People talk a lot about how it impacts Ten Hag but I'm sure the players also feel more free and they don't have that heavy discussion about Ronaldo surrounding them."

"I always give the example of Bruno Fernandes, the fans were criticising him saying he wasn't performing the way he used to when he signed. This isn't a negative on Ronaldo, but Bruno Fernandes can only perform when he's the real boss."

"You can look at every game when he didn't play with Eriksen or Ronaldo and that's when we know it's the real Fernandes. I told him face to face after a game, he told me that wasn't the case and he can play with everyone, but I don't think that's true. I always say, when you go to see an orchestra there's only one conductor", he further added.

