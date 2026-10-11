Bruno Guimaraes fires Arsenal to victory over Leeds, 10-man Spurs frustrate Manchester United in 1-1 draw

Bruno Guimarães came off the bench to score on his home debut as defending champion Arsenal recovered to beat Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. Bruno Guimaraes netted just four minutes after being sent on. (Action Images via Reuters)

Guimaraes netted just four minutes after being sent on. It was the Brazil midfielder’s second goal for Arsenal — he scored against Sunderland last month — after joining from Newcastle in the offseason, and he celebrated by diving into the crowd.

It was the perfect flourish for Arsenal to celebrate coach Mikel Arteta signing a contract extension this week and bounce back from a hefty defeat at Brighton before the extended three-week break for internationals.

“This is the level for Arsenal, every week, every game, every minute, every action that you have to be at," Arteta said. “Against Brighton (Guimarães) wasn’t at that level, and today he was much better, and he can still be much better, and that’s what we have to demand.

“He’s still not in the best condition because he did not have a preseason. But he’s done it twice, (scoring from the bench) against Sunderland and now against Leeds, and that’s the quality needed at this level to continue to win.”

Arsenal moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table ahead of City's tricky trip to Liverpool on Sunday. The game at Anfield is City's first since being found guilty of large-scale financial wrongdoing in the biggest scandal in Premier League history. City is appealing.

It was a first defeat for Leeds, which was hoping to leapfrog Arsenal into second — courtesy of a better goal difference — with a win.

Gunners fire up after conceding The visitors frustrated Arsenal for large swathes of the match, defending well and looking dangerous on the counterattack.

Leeds scored in the 55th minute. Gabriel Gudmundsson rolled the ball across the area and it went past the flailing hand of a sprawling David Raya and through to James Justin, who blasted it into the roof of the net.

That seemed to spark Arsenal into life and it equalized just seven minutes later as Ben White headed a cross back to Riccardo Calafiori, who bundled in from close range.

The sixth Arsenal goal for Calafiori, who joined the club in 2024, was the defender’s first at home.

Arteta made a triple change moments later, sending on Guimarães, Victor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber and the comeback was complete in the 70th with a lovely team goal.

A free kick was taken quickly and it was flicked between several players before Declan Rice teed up Guimarães to drive into the bottom left corner from outside the area.

10-man Spurs snatch equalizer Tottenham snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester United despite with 10 men, although it is still without a win in six matches despite a $400 million summer spend.

Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off in the 78th minute for headbutting Luke Shaw after the United defender angrily pushed him following a couple of sliding tackles.

At that point, Tottenham was already 1-0 down after Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock five minutes earlier with what was only United's second shot on target.

United fans started chanting that Tottenham were “going down with City” in reference to potential sanctions for their bitter rival.

However, Tottenham leveled in stoppage time as terrible defending saw Dominic Solanke get away from Lisandro Martinez to nod Sandro Tonali’s cross into the back of the net.

Super fast start for Chelsea Jordan Henderson became Chelsea’s oldest English goal-scorer as the 36-year-old netted a brace in a 5-1 win over Bournemouth.

Henderson scored after just 66 seconds and turned provider almost immediately, setting up Morgan Rogers for a deflected shot that put Chelsea 2-0 up after just 149 seconds.

João Pedro added another in the opening minute of the second half and Evanilson grabbed one back for Bournemouth. Chelsea hadn’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since Jan. 21.

João Pedro settled any nerves in Stamford Bridge with Chelsea’s fourth before Henderson also doubled his tally with a superb free kick.

Fulham denied first win Brighton consolidated third place with a 2-0 win at Sunderland, despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Maxim De Cuyper scored moments before Struijk’s dismissal and Jaouen Hadjam sealed the match in stoppage time.

Fulham appeared set for its first win in the Premier League but two very late goals — from Abdoul Ouattara and Dara O’Shea — saw Ipswich snatch a 2-1 victory.

Brentford remained unbeaten after drawing at Aston Villa 2-2.