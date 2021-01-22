Carragher fears league title 'slipping away' from Liverpool
Liverpool's title hopes are slipping away and the club may soon be drawn into a battle to secure a top-four spot instead of fighting to defend their Premier League crown, former defender Jamie Carragher said.
The champions suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by Burnley on Thursday, their first loss at Anfield in the league in almost four years. Juergen Klopp's side are without a win in five league games and sit in fourth place, six points behind leaders Manchester United.
"The title is slipping away," Carragher told Sky Sports.
"I think Liverpool in the next couple of weeks will start worrying about the top four positions rather than the title."
Liverpool, who have failed to score in their last four league games, have a daunting fixture list which includes matches against top four contenders Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Leicester City before the end of February.
Former Liverpool skipper Graeme Souness said the players have struggled with the pressure of defending their title.
"It's hard enough to win it. But to retain it and stay there, year in and year out, that's what makes you a special team and right now this Liverpool team are not up for that challenge," he added.
Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican's tally.
Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
Dalot, 21, is at the heart of the defense of an AC Milan side which has been propelled to the top of the Italian league by the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic.
The embarrassing 2-1 loss in the round of 32 added to Madrid's recent struggles and left Zidane under increased pressure.
