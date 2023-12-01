close_game
News / Sports / Football / Carragher makes staggering statement on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, says 'I don't even think it's close'

Carragher makes staggering statement on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, says 'I don't even think it's close'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2023 11:40 AM IST

Jamie Carragher made a staggering statement on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably two of the greatest footballers in history. The pair have dominated Europe for more than 15 years, winning countless domestic and Champions League titles. Messi is currently playing his trade at the MLS with David Beckham co-owned side Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably two of the greatest footballers in history.(AP)
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably two of the greatest footballers in history.(AP)

One of the trophies missing in Ronaldo's glittering cabinet is the FIFA World Cup, something which Messi claimed last year. The Barcelona legend captained Argentina to victory against France at the FIFA World Cup final, in Qatar in December 2022. Messi was adjudged as the Best Player of the Tournament and was also the second-highest goal-scorer, behind Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on CBS Sports, former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher joined the Ronaldo-Messi debate and made a staggering statement. "It was never a debate! (Cristiano) Ronaldo was nowhere near the level of (Lionel) Messi. Ronaldo was one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Messi is the greatest in history of all time. It’s not even close. Just because Ronaldo scored goals, Messi scored goals and was an unbelievable player. I don’t even think it’s close," he said.

Carragher further stated that he never had any bias towards Messi, as he had criticised him in the past, and the Argentine responded to him on Instagram, calling him a donkey. "That shows I’ve got no bias. He still calls me a donkey, and I’m going for Messi," he said.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports host Kate Abdo revealed that the programme once invited Messi to come to the show, but he rejected the offer due to the presence of Carragher. "You know that we made an official invitation, extended one to Inter Miami and asked him (Messi) to come on the show, and you know what the official response was from Inter Miami? Apparently, Lionel Messi will not be doing any television show that Jamie Carragher is a part of."

