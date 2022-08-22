Home / Sports / Football / Casemiro bids farewell to Real Madrid fans in heartfelt twitter post ahead of Manchester United move

Casemiro bids farewell to Real Madrid fans in heartfelt twitter post ahead of Manchester United move

Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:19 PM IST

Casemiro is set to end his prolific nine-year long tenure at Real Madrid when he completes a move to Manchester United.

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro  is slated to join Machester United after the latter signed him for a deal worth £60 million($70m).(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Midfielder Casemiro reached out to Real Madrid fans in a heartfelt twitter post on Saturday. Casemiro is slated to join Manchester United after the latter signed him for a deal worth £60 million ($70m), thus bringing to an end a nearly decade-long stay at Madrid in which he won three La Liga titles and five Champions League titles among a number of other trophies.

Taking to twitter, Casemiro wrote, “I have lived the most wonderful story that I ever could have thought. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home." He further added "Not in a thousand lifetimes will I be able to give back to and Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!”

Casemiro had joined Real Madrid to play for Castilla at the age of 20, in January 2013. He eventually became a first team regular and formed a prolific midfield trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

At Manchester United, Casemiro will serve a four-year contract with the possibility of it getting extended by one more year if he does well. He will play alongside former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, both of whom were signed last summer.

Manchester United had earlier zeroed in on Frenkie de Jong, Fabian Ruiz and Adrien Rabiot but couldn't get any of them. In hot pursuit of a midfielder who could provide support to their defenders, the Red Devils finally bought Casemiro, whose inclusion shall give some reprieve to other midfielders and allow them to play the attacking role more prominently.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

Monday, August 22, 2022
