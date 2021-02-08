Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-1 to extend bounce back under Tuchel
- The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table.
Chelsea took another step in their recovery under new coach Thomas Tuchel when they beat bottom side Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a strike by Mason Mount and a penalty by Jorginho, with Germany's Timo Werner involved in both goals.
The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table, just one point behind out-of-form Liverpool who occupy the last of the Champions League qualification spots.
Mount set the Londoners on their way to victory two minutes before halftime when Werner sprinted free on the left and provided an inch-perfect cut-back for the England midfielder to convert with a first-time shot from 12 yards.
Sheffield United got back in the game when Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger misjudged the position of his goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and tapped the ball past him into an empty net in the 54th minute.
But Werner's pace immediately stretched the hosts once again as he raced on to a wayward pass and was brought down by Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho after 58 minutes.
Werner’s role in the two goals represented another sign that the German is recovering his confidence although he has yet to score in the league since Nov. 7 when he bagged a goal against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-1 to extend bounce back under Tuchel
- The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi and Trincao give Barcelona comeback victory over Betis
- Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th minute, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City inflicts 3rd straight Anfield loss on ailing Liverpool
- A first victory for City at Liverpool since 2003 -- sparked by Ilkay Gundogan’s double -- nudges Pep Guardiola’s side closer to regaining the trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leicester held 0-0 at Wolves in Premier League
- Fábio Silva missed the best chance for Wolves in the 77th minute when he only had Kasper Schmeichel to beat. The Leicester goalkeeper extended his leg to deflect the 18-year-old striker’s shot wide with the sole of his boot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kane returns to help Tottenham back to winning ways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd are not title contenders, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo strikes as Juventus beat Roma to go third
- Ronaldo scored his first goal in four league games to give Juventus the lead in the 13th minute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United rocked by last-gasp equaliser, Newcastle win with nine men
- Scott McTominay headed what should have been the winner after Everton had stormed back to level but there was a final twist as Calvert-Lewin poked home with the last kick.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2
- Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to beat Arsenal 1-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game
- French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox