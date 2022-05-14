Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup final Live streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs LIV Live

Liverpool's next step in trying to win an extraordinary "quadruple" this season comes in the form of an FA Cup final against Chelsea, whom they had defeated earlier this season to win the English League Cup. Liverpool, who trail leaders City by three points in the league with two games remaining, are chasing a quadruple of trophies after also reaching the Champions League final.

Chelsea, third in the league, will be out to avenge their League Cup final defeat by Liverpool earlier this season and also avoid losing three FA Cup finals in a row.

Here's all you need to know about Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming:

Where is the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool being played?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool begin?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool begins at 9:15 PM IST on Saturday (May 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will be aired live Sony Ten 2 SD/HD for English commentary. Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi and Sony Ten 4/HD for Tamil and Telugu.

How to watch FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool online?

The online streaming of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will be available on Sony Liv.

