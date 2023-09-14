Chhetri appeals for best possible team for Asian Games

“Either the team doesn’t go, or we field the best possible team. Because it is the Asian Games.” That is Sunil Chhetri’s point of view about leading a squad of Indian Super League (ISL) irregulars to the continental showpiece event. Sunil Chhetri celebrates during the semifinal of SAFF Championship 2023 between India vs Lebanon(PTI)

“I am not blaming anyone. We can do all that later. I am not taking a dig at anyone. I am going because it is the Asian Games and my club wants me to though (coach) Simon (Grayson) is not happy. And I cannot say no to playing for the country. But with no disrespect to anyone, I do not want to lose face,” said Chhetri, 39, over the phone from Bengaluru on Thursday.

Left to him, Chhetri would not have been in Bengaluru nearly a week after resuming training after becoming a father. “We should have been in a camp or training in China,” he said. And if that is not possible, India should field a team where players know each other, have trained and played together, he said. Such as the under-23 squad Clifford Miranda took to China for the Asian qualifiers. Or, the squad India head coach Igor Stimac had selected which All India Football Federation (AIFF) released on August 1.

Familiarity would compensate for the lack of training going into Asian Games, he said. “I don’t know when I last played with Sumit Rathi or Narender Gahlot. It will be difficult for them and for me.”

Gahlot and Rathi are two specialist central defenders in the 18 for the Games, the list lopsided with midfielders, attackers and without specialist full backs. India open against China on September 19. Thirteen of the 22 Stimac had chosen were not in the squad named on Wednesday because they were not released by their clubs. Football in Asian Games is an age-specific competition – the squad of 22 for this edition can have only three players born before January 1, 1999 – and not usually conducted in a FIFA window where clubs have to release players for international duty.

Chhetri said he understood Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC holding back players. They are representing India as well, he said, referring to the clubs’ commitments in the Asian Champions League and AFC Cup both of which will be during Asian Games’ football which runs from September 19 to October 7.

“But the others could have released two players each the head coach wanted. I understand it is not easy for clubs and coaches to do that. But a man can always hope and I am still hoping that we go with the best possible team,” he said.

The context was different but at least twice things changed when Chhetri had hoped they would. Before the Asian Cup qualifiers here last year, told that not enough tickets had been released because of a perceived lack of the interest, Chhetri spoke up. It led to more tickets being available and matches watched by nearly 50,000 at Salt Lake stadium. In 2018, before the match against Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup, Chhetri had sought support for the national team on social media. It got picked up by Virat Kohli among others and the Mumbai Football Arena packed. So, you know why going into his third Asian Games, and India’s first in nine years, the man with 92 goals in 142 international games hasn’t given up hoping.

If nothing happens, Chhetri “would still go and fight, still run like a dog on the pitch.” But it wouldn’t change that this would be the most under-prepared national team he would be part of, he said. One that till Thursday evening had two and not three goalkeepers. Chhetri said he couldn’t remember being in a squad with one goalkeeper less.

India are grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar. China’s under-23 team has played 12 games and they will be joned by three senior players, said Chhetri. The top two teams from the six groups and four of the best third teams will qualify for the round of 16.

On August 31, Chhetri and wife Sonam Bhattacharya became parents to a son they have named Dhruv. “I wanted an exception for the King’s Cup because of that but the moment I saw India playing Iraq, I began missing the team. From that squad players like Jeakson (Singh) and (Mahesh) Naorem were supposed to be part of the Asian Games.” But then the list kept changing and three days ago, Chhetri said he thought he wasn’t going as well along with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan, the other over-24 players named by AIFF.

“I was about to call Clifford and wish him all the best because I thought he was taking a team,” said Chhetri, now the only over-24 player in the squad. “And then yesterday my wife said, ‘you are on the list.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON