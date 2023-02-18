Christian Atsu, Ghanaian footballer, found dead under rubble after Turkey earthquake

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger's Turkish agent said.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete's body was found.

"Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

There were initial reports that he had been rescued a day after the earthquake, but these turned out to be false. His agent in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told a local news agency that his body was found in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

Atsu had begun his professional football career with FC Porto in 2011 before joining Premier League giants Chelsea two years later. While he didn't make a league appearance for the side, Atsu played for Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle in different loan spells before joining the Magpies in 2017.

Newcastle posted a tribute for Atsu following the news of his death. “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian,” wrote Newcastle.

In 2022, Atsu was signed by Hatayspor and had scored a goal for the side a day before the earthquake hit Turkey.

Search and rescue workers found Atsu's body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.

Turkish police arrested the building's contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.

(With inputs from wire)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON