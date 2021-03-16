IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / City Football Group has big plans for Mumbai, but first Lobera just wants to enjoy trophy no. 1
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
football

City Football Group has big plans for Mumbai, but first Lobera just wants to enjoy trophy no. 1

Twice he repeated the sentence on being asked about the road ahead for his team. Rather than glance at the future, the Spaniard wanted to savour the present.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:07 AM IST

It’s almost as if Sergio Lobera wishes to pause. “Lend me some time to enjoy this moment,” the Mumbai City head coach said with a smile on Monday, two days after leading the club to their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title. Twice he repeated the sentence on being asked about the road ahead for his team. Rather than glance at the future, the Spaniard wanted to savour the present.

An ISL trophy on his CV has been a long time coming for Lobera. The former Barcelona youth coach has been one of the most successful managers in the Indian league; according to Transfermarkt, which tracks football analytics globally, Lobera has accumulated 145 points in 79 matches across two clubs, the highest points per match (1.84) of all coaches in the ISL with a minimum of 25 matches.

Yet before this season he was without silverware in the league. His three-year stint with FC Goa saw him take the team to the semi-finals in the first season in 2017-18 and the final in the following one. Last year, the one-step-higher trend was going strong as Goa finished the league standings at the top. However, Lobera was sacked before that, leaving some unfinished business for the Spanish coach.

That business met its end with a new club under a new management in a new season, although ironically at the same venue in which Lobera had scripted many chapters of his success story on Indian soil.

“It’s special for me to win the trophy and the Shield in Goa,” Lobera said in a media interaction on Monday. “I lifted the Shield in a stadium (GMC Stadium, Bambolim) we were training in the last three years, and I lifted the trophy in a stadium (Fatorda Stadium) we were playing in the last three years. Working in Goa for the last three years to winning the trophy now with Mumbai City, it has been very special for me. Our dream finally came true in this amazing season. If someone before the start of the season told me about the possibility of writing history, maybe this is the best possible history.”

Lobera managed to re-write Mumbai City’s history books in his first season at the helm, and now boasts of an ISL title, an ISL Shield as well as the Super Cup title (with FC Goa in 2019). But more than bagging both trophies on offer this season, the 44-year-old particularly relished overcoming the odds and evolving as a coach while working with the City Football Group (CFG), which added Mumbai City to its large global football presence of 10 clubs in late 2019.

Being in dialogue with CFG’s team of experts “every day”, Lobera ensured Mumbai bossed a large part of the season while recruiting 17 new players and imbibing a new style of play despite a short pre-season. The team had a 12-game unbeaten streak, ended joint table-toppers and beat the second-best team this season, ATK Mohun Bagan, in all of their three meetings, including the final.

“The last four years in India I have achieved a lot of things. But this season was important for me, not just winning the trophy but enjoying the journey and working with people with a big knowledge about football. In this group you can grow a lot as a coach,” Lobera said.

In the season of quarantines and bio-bubbles, Lobera had to deal with two of his key personnel going home, isolating again for 14 days after returning and getting back to the job; when defender Mandar Rao Dessai lost his father and goalkeeping coach Juan Maria Cruz lost his mother. “Finally when you achieve this, your thoughts are with these people on how they suffered a lot. When you celebrate yesterday (Sunday) with the entire team, and see the trophy and the Shield with us, this picture will always remain in my head. It’s impossible to forget this,” Lobera said.

Even as Lobera freezes that image in his mind, CFG has already begun preparing for the next set of objectives. Next year’s AFC Champions League, for which Mumbai City have qualified by topping the league this season, poses a stiffer challenge. And just like it did this season, CFG will look to extend its resources to Mumbai City, like tapping on the experience of one of its clubs that has been on the bigger Asian stage—Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos. “The challenges of AFC Champions League will be different to the ISL, given the level of teams representing the Asian region,” CFG’s India CEO Damian Willoughby said on Monday. “There may be an advantage for us as we have teams already in the AFC environment. So, I think we have a good handle on the leagues, the competition, the quality across the different Asian markets. That probably gives us some additional support and help.”

Willoughby stressed upon building a “robust football pyramid” that enables the club to identify, develop and nurture talented young Indian players. And also treating this season’s success as a starting block. “We’ll look to compete to try and retain the trophies, which is more difficult because you have a target on your back. We've already been thinking of planning and laying down strategic plans for the upcoming seasons, not just ISL-8 but beyond,” Willoughby said.

For Lobera, though, those plans can wait for a bit. “As a coach, now is my moment to enjoy this achievement," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
football

CFG has big plans for Mumbai, but first Lobera just wants to enjoy trophy no. 1

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Twice he repeated the sentence on being asked about the road ahead for his team. Rather than glance at the future, the Spaniard wanted to savour the present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nearly 200 vehicles from outside Goa were sourced for teams and league staff to ensure bubble compliance, said a league official.(PTI)
Nearly 200 vehicles from outside Goa were sourced for teams and league staff to ensure bubble compliance, said a league official.(PTI)
football

Behind the ISL’s perfect bio-bubble

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Here’s a look at how India’s premier football league ran a complicated bubble structure without a misstep for the duration of the season that was played entirely in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi scored a brace.(REUTERS)
Lionel Messi scored a brace.(REUTERS)
football

Messi double leads Barca to within four points of La Liga summit

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Spectacular first-half strikes by Messi and Antoine Griezmann from long-range appeared to have put Barca in the driving seat with the visitors rarely threatening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rui Patricio suffered a head injury.(Pool via REUTERS)
Rui Patricio suffered a head injury.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Espirito Santo, Klopp relieved after Patricio deemed 'OK'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Patricio collided with team mate Conor Coady in the closing stages of the game and had to be carried off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment, having lay on the ground motionlessly with a concussion for several minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Patricio was treated and carried off on a stretcher and his Portuguese compatriot Jota, who scored the winner against his former club on the stroke of halftime, had mixed emotions after the final whistle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
football

Real's Hazard to miss Atalanta game, Zidane at a loss to explain issues

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The Belgian international joined Real in a 150 million euro ($178.83 million) deal in 2019 but has been blighted by injuries, making 25 La Liga appearances since signing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Guardiola's City are league leaders in the English top-flight, boasting a 14-point lead over second-placed and rivals Manchester United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi misses a penalty.(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi misses a penalty.(REUTERS)
football

Messi set to equal Barcelona's appearance record

Reuters, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Messi will join former midfielder Xavi on 767 matches in all competitions should he take the field against Huesca at the Camp Nou and then move clear as Barca's record appearance maker when his side visit Real Sociedad next Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain.(AP)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain.(AP)
football

Real Madrid, Man City target last 8 of Champions League

PTI, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Manchester City is running away with the Premier League title but Gladbach is in a tailspin after losing all of its six games since the Feb. 15 announcement that coach Marco Rose is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action: File photo(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona looks to move closer to leader Atlético

PTI, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Atlético was held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Saturday to add to its recent struggles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jose Mourinho.(AP)
Jose Mourinho.(AP)
football

Son's injury down to packed schedule, says Mourinho

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The 28-year-old South Korean pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring issue after chasing a pass and was replaced by Erik Lamela, who netted the opener for Spurs after 33 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angel Di Maria in action.(REUTERS)
Angel Di Maria in action.(REUTERS)
football

Di Maria leaves PSG game after reports of home break-in

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:00 AM IST
On the field, days after the high of knocking out Barcelona in the Champions League, PSG came tumbling back down to reality with a 2-1 home defeat to relegation-threatened Nantes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai City FC players celebrate.((ANI/ISL))
Mumbai City FC players celebrate.((ANI/ISL))
football

The European connection in ISL dominance

By Dhiman Sarkar, Rutvick Mehta, Kolkata/mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST
If Atletico de Kolkata won in 2014 and 2016 and made the semi-finals in 2015, it was in no small measure because of the support from part-owners Atletico Madrid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSG lost to Nantes.(REUTERS)
PSG lost to Nantes.(REUTERS)
football

PSG lose at home to Nantes and falls 3 points behind Lille

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • Defending champion PSG's seventh defeat of the league season leaves it three points behind leader Lille with nine games left. It is level with third-place Lyon, which hosts PSG next Sunday and won in Paris earlier this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Fred in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Fred in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd and Leicester pull clear in top-four battle, Spurs lose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Tottenham had the chance to go fifth but lost 2-1 at Arsenal despite a stunning Erik Lamela goal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP