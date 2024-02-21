 Clear match-fixing? Watch and decide as controversy hits Delhi Football League | Football News - Hindustan Times
Clear match-fixing? Watch and decide as players concede controversial own goals in Delhi Football League match

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 21, 2024 09:30 AM IST

This is not the first time that football in India has been accused of match-fixing. It has happened in the past and it came to light once again! In a recent Delhi Football League match between Ahbab FC and Rangers, such claims once again came into focus due to a damning incident.

Delhi Football League has fallen victim to match-fixing claims.
During the match, Ahbab players conceded two own goals in the final four minutes, in a 4-2 victory. Videos of the final two goals were shared on social media and it led to massive match-fixing accusations by fans and experts.

In both goals, Ahbab defenders were passing the ball around their area, eventually feeding it into their goal.

Even Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the situation. He wrote, "I tweeted about it in January mid - no one did anything- again I have been proven right - can you believe they are not even trying to hide it now @FootballDelhi - these club owners are ruining the game - how the actual hell can we develop as a footballing nation- urgent action needed."

"We demand prison sentences for these fixers - even @ILeague_aiff is completely fixed and I don’t stay stuff unless I have proof," he added.

In another post, he also revealed that the Delhi Football Association's main partner was a betting company. Meanwhile, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey took to X and informed fans, "My assurance to all the football fans, who were outraged by this incident just like me, that AIFF will go to the depth of it."

"I’ve sought urgent meeting with Jt Commissioner of Police, ACB, Delhi, which will be crucial in our investigation", he added.

Meanwhile, AIFF, led by Chaubey, held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, in which DSA President Anuj Gupta was summoned to seek details of the incident and the host association's stance on the issue.

