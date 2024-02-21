Erling Haaland bags massive Premier League record, ties England legend after Manchester City’s 1-0 win vs Brentford

Manchester City sealed a 1-0 win against Brentford in their Premier League fixture, on Wednesday. Erling Haaland scored in the 71st-minute as City remained a point behind league leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the table with 56 points from 25 games, behind table-toppers Liverpool, who have registered 57 in 25 fixtures. Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (L) celebrates after scoring.(AFP)

Haaland's goal saw the former Dortmund striker level Harry Kane for a massive record. The Norwegian striker became the second player in the competition after Harry Kane, to score against all 21 teams he's faced in the Premier League.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read | Luuk de Jong penalty seals PSV Eindhoven 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in Champions League round of 16

Haaland joined City in the 2022 summer transfer window after the club activated his 51.2 million Pounds release clause. He had a record-breaking debut season, playing a key role in their continental treble.

It was also the seventh time he scored the first goal in a Premier League fixture this season, more than any other player. It also ended up being his fifth winning goal in the competition this season, with nobody else scoring more (Ollie Watkins also has five).

Commenting on his star striker after the match, Guardiola said, "No, definitely. If I had to choose one (striker for that moment) I prefer to choose this one. When I was young, I was told about top strikers, don’t criticise them because he will shut your mouth, that’s for sure."

"Sooner or later always they are there. He was out for two months (injured). He had an incredibly tough week last week, he lost his grandmother and it’s not easy for a human being. But he scored when he’s not in his best shape at the moment. He’s so tall, out for two months. We spoke about the moment but he didn’t say anything about the passing of his grandmother.

"We talked a little about how he feels and of course (it was tough) for his father. In these types of games, especially against Brentford you need Erling," he added.