Clubs request SC verdict or permission to start ISL

Kolkata: Eleven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have requested the Supreme Court-appointed amici curiae to explain to the judges the urgent need for a verdict on Friday and any directions following it be completed in 15-30 days. If hearings continue, the apex court should allow the league to run, the clubs have said. Will the ISL resume this season? (AFP)

Suspension of a season would have “catastrophic and irreversible consequences”, the clubs have written to senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan and advocate Samar Bansal, the amici. Survival of clubs would be at stake, the men’s national team’s preparedness would be hit as players mostly train and play at clubs and there could be sanctions from Asian Football Confederation for not complying to the minimum number of matches in a season, according to the letter.

No league this season would also “erode the the trust of fans, sponsors, investors, and international federations…,” the clubs have said mentioning that several sponsors have withdrawn due to the prevailing uncertainty. Established in 2014, ISL has generated revenue of over ₹2000 crore from broadcast and sponsorship, the clubs have claimed.

Signed by all ISL clubs except Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal, the letter was sent on Thursday. This was after the Supreme Court, following a mention by the amici on Monday, requested written submissions ahead of Friday’s hearing by the division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and PS Narasimha.

“Given the matter is already listed before the Hon’ble Court on 22nd August 2025, we most humbly request that our concerns be orally apprised to the Hon’ble Bench on that date itself, so that the immediacy and gravity of the crisis is not overlooked,” the letter states. HT has seen the letter.

The uncertainty around ISL, which became the top tier in 2019, also affects clubs not part of it. “The loss of even a single ISL season would have catastrophic and irreversible consequences for Indian football as a whole — including the well-being of the players and staff associated with the sport, the professional league structure including the I-League and lower divisions, grassroots academies, and other football competitions — all of which depend on the stability of the top-tier competition,” the clubs have said.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has over 3 lakh registered players. As per the letter, ISL employs full time over 400 footballers, “besides developmental pathways for youth and grassroots players.”

Since a season needs between six to eight weeks of planning, the clubs have requested a quick resolution. The clubs have prayed that “processes related to conducting the leagues and any ancillary operations may be allowed” if proceedings continue beyond Friday.

The four-page letter accepts that clubs are not a party to the case but are approaching the amici because they have been affected by the Supreme Court’s verbal observation in April that stayed discussions on the master rights agreement between AIFF and its commercial partner. The agreement ends on December 8 this year. On July 11, AIFF’s partner told ISL clubs it cannot conduct this season till there was clarity on the MRA beyond its current term.