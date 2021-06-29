Home / Sports / Football / ‘Come back stronger, Mbappe’: Twitter reacts after France get knocked out of Euro 2020
France's Kylian Mbappe has a penalty saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer during the shoot-out(Pool via REUTERS)
‘Come back stronger, Mbappe’: Twitter reacts after France get knocked out of Euro 2020

France’s exit caused quite a stir on social media. Reactions began to pour after Switzerland thumped the World Champions and made their way to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:35 AM IST

World Champions France were knocked out of the UEFA Euro 2020 after a shocking defeat against Switzerland in the Round of 16 in Bucharest. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a terrific save against Kylian Mbappé that gave his team a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over World Cup champion after the match finished 3-3.

Sommer, who flew back to Germany for the birth of his daughter, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful. It was the third game in the round of 16 to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties in Euro 2020.

France coach Didier Deschamps played on those winning teams more than 20 years ago, and was trying to become the first man to achieve the feat as both a player and a coach.

“It hurts but we have to accept it,” Deschamps said.

“It's football. Everyone is really disappointed. Everyone's sad in the locker room. But the whole squad is still united in this difficult moment.”

(With Agency Inputs)

uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 kylian mbappe yann sommer + 2 more
