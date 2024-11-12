Cristiano Ronaldo adds another feather to his cap, awarded Platinum Quinas trophy by Portuguese Football Federation

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Platinum Quinas at the Quinas De Ouro gala organised by the Portuguese Football Federation. Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer in international football history with 133 goals in 213 appearances as he also led the Portuguese team to the Euro Cup in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2019. Ronaldo awarded Platinum Quinas trophy by Portuguese Football Federation(X Image/@selecaoportugal)

The 39-year-old was awarded the prestigious trophy for his accomplishments with the national team over the years. Portugal Prime Minister Luís Montenegro was in attendance alongside Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Fernando Gomes.

Ronaldo walked down memory lane and talked about his journey with the Portugal team - from making debut at 18 to playing more than 200 matches and still going strong.

"It is an honor to receive this trophy. I see it as a beginning. Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work. At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap. Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? A round number, three digits, and then I started thinking about 150, 200, and it’s a tremendous feeling," Ronaldo began, who currently boasts 216 caps and 133 goals for the national team.

The legendary footballer further talked about the Portugal football and called the current FPF president as the best they had.

"We have everything: stadiums, magnificent coaches, potential in these players, and the stars that we have. Not just in football, but in other sports. Fernando Gomes is the best president we have ever had," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo recently scored a goal in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win over defending champion Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the AFC Champions League Elite to put Saudi Arabian teams in the top three places in the 12-team standings.

Al-Nassr has 10 points from four games, two behind local rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli who both have a perfect record with four wins. However, they are placed at the third spot on the points table in Saudi Pro League behind Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. Ronaldo, who was the leading goal-scorer in league last season, has netted 6 goals this season.