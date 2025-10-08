Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire months after signing jaw-dropping Al-Nassr contract: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to enter the billionaire club, according to financial information and media firm Bloomberg. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the net worth of the world’s richest individuals, listed the 40-year-old Portuguese star for the first time, estimating his total wealth, from career earnings, investments and endorsements, at $1.4 billion ( ₹12,352.08 crore). Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire(REUTERS)

The report revealed that Ronald earned over $550 million ( ₹4,869.57 crore) in salary between 2002 and 2023, during which he played for some of the top European clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He also had a decade-long deal with Nike worth almost $18 million (approximately ₹159.25 crore) per year. His other endorsements with brands like Armani and Castrol added over $175 million ( ₹1,554 crore) to his net worth.

In 2023, Ronaldo's shock move to Saudi club Al-Nassr fetched him around $200 million ( ₹17,760 crore) annually in tax-free salary and bonuses, along with perks such as a $30 million ( ₹2,664 crore) signing bonus. While his contract was due to end in June 2025, Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal with the club, which saw him earn more than $400 million (approximately ₹35,520 crore). The contract will keep him until his 42nd birthday.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, with whom Ronaldo shared a fierce rivalry during their days in Europe, especially in La Liga, has earned over $600 million ( ₹53,280 crore) in pre-tax salary over his career, according to the report. The net worth comprises a guaranteed annual pay of $20 million ( ₹1,776 crore) since 2023 — roughly 10% of Ronaldo’s income during the same period.

Upon retirement, the 38-year-old is also set to receive an ownership stake in Inter Miami, which could likely bring him level with Ronaldo.