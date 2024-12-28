Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre comparison of Manchester United's struggles with ‘aquarium’: ‘If you have the fish inside…’

Cristiano Ronaldo made an honest assessment of Manchester United's recent struggles in the Premier League this season. Manchester United sacked Erik Ten Hag midseason, but things didn't improve for them with Portugal's Rubem Amorim taking over the charge of the club. They are still placed at the 14th spot on the points table with just 22 points in 18 matches. They have lost four of their last five matches under Amorim. Cristiano Ronaldo talked about Manchester United's struggles.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo attended the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai recently and discussed Manchester United's recent struggle in the Premier League.

"The Premier League it's the most difficult league in the world," Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

"All the teams are good, all the teams fight, all the teams run, all the players are strong. Football is different right now. There's no easy games anymore," he added.

Ronaldo stated the problem is not the coaches and elaborated it by referring to Manchester United as an aquarium.

"I said this one and a half years ago, and I will continue to say it: The problem is not the coaches. It's like an aquarium. If you have the fish inside and he's sick and you take it out and you fix the problem and you put him again in an aquarium they will be sick again. The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It's much more than that.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said that if he becomes the club's owner, he will clarify some things.

"If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust what I think is bad there," he added.

Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United ended bitterly. He and the club mutually terminated the contract after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the manager and owners of the club.

The Portuguese great further talked about Amorim taking over the charge of his former club and said it wouldn't be an easy task for him to put the club back on track.

"He did a fantastic job in Portugal with my club Sporting. But the Premier League is a different beast, it's a different league, it's the most competitive league in the world. I knew it would be tough and they would continue the storm, but the storm will finish and the sun will rise. Fingers crossed things will be good with him and I hope the best for Manchester United because this is a club I still love," he added.