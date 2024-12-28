Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre comparison of Manchester United's struggles with ‘aquarium’: ‘If you have the fish inside…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 28, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo attended the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai recently and discussed Manchester United's recent struggle in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo made an honest assessment of Manchester United's recent struggles in the Premier League this season. Manchester United sacked Erik Ten Hag midseason, but things didn't improve for them with Portugal's Rubem Amorim taking over the charge of the club. They are still placed at the 14th spot on the points table with just 22 points in 18 matches. They have lost four of their last five matches under Amorim.

Cristiano Ronaldo talked about Manchester United's struggles.(REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo talked about Manchester United's struggles.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo attended the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai recently and discussed Manchester United's recent struggle in the Premier League.

"The Premier League it's the most difficult league in the world," Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

"All the teams are good, all the teams fight, all the teams run, all the players are strong. Football is different right now. There's no easy games anymore," he added.

Ronaldo stated the problem is not the coaches and elaborated it by referring to Manchester United as an aquarium.

"I said this one and a half years ago, and I will continue to say it: The problem is not the coaches. It's like an aquarium. If you have the fish inside and he's sick and you take it out and you fix the problem and you put him again in an aquarium they will be sick again. The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It's much more than that.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said that if he becomes the club's owner, he will clarify some things.

"If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust what I think is bad there," he added.

Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United ended bitterly. He and the club mutually terminated the contract after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the manager and owners of the club.

The Portuguese great further talked about Amorim taking over the charge of his former club and said it wouldn't be an easy task for him to put the club back on track.

"He did a fantastic job in Portugal with my club Sporting. But the Premier League is a different beast, it's a different league, it's the most competitive league in the world. I knew it would be tough and they would continue the storm, but the storm will finish and the sun will rise. Fingers crossed things will be good with him and I hope the best for Manchester United because this is a club I still love," he added.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On