Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down, cries like a baby after Portugal beat Spain on penalties to win UEFA Nations League

Portugal's long-time talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, was left in tears after the second won the UEFA Nations League for the second time. Portugal won the European champions Spain 5-3 penalties at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The summit clash between Portugal and Spain ended at 2-2 after normal time and eventually, the clash progressed to the penalty shootout, where both teams had everything to play for. Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after the side won the Nations League (REUTERS)

Portugal then converted all of their five spot kicks to get the better of Spain in a thrilling final.

Ronaldo, who had registered the equalising goal for Portugal in the 61st minute, broke down as soon as the final spot kick was converted by his side. The 40-year-old, who was substituted in the 88th minute, fell to the ground as he cried tears of joy.

He then immediately got up and hugged Portugal's head coach, Roberto Martinez. Ronaldo then went to the other members of the squad to give them a warm long hug and celebrate the victory in style.

It must be mentioned that the crowd support in Munich was heavily directed towards Portugal, and it was all because of one man - Ronaldo.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint after Portugal win Nations League

Before beating Spain, Portugal beat Germany in the semi-finals. No one gave Portugal a chance in both these matches against Germany and Spain. However, Ronaldo and co punched above their weight to win the Nations League for the second time.

Ronaldo highest scorer in international football

With this strike in the 61st minute, Ronaldo registered his 138th goal in international football, further extending his lead as the highest goal-scorer, well ahead of both Argentina's Lionel Messi and India's Sunil Chhetri.

The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain was built up as the battle between Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal. However, Ronaldo proved why there is no substitute for experience. When it mattered the most, the veteran stood up for Portugal as he registered the equalising goal, bringing Portugal and Spain on level terms at 2-2.

On the other hand, Lamine Yamal failed to leave an impression on the game as he did not get on the scoring sheet.

Ronaldo was brought off the park in the 88th minute. He then enjoyed the action with the rest of the coaching contingent. After the game, Ronaldo revealed that he was playing with an injury.

However, he added that wouldn't have missed the final even if it meant playing with a broken leg.