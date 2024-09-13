Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, becomes first to breach one billion barrier on social media

Since his career began, Cristiano Ronaldo has been known to break records on and off the field. The Portugal star has once again scripted history, becoming the first individual to reach one billion followers on all social media channels. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo is the most followed individual on Instagram, and recently started his YouTube channel 'UR. Cristiano.' The channel registered 50 million subscribers under one week, and also it took him only 90 minutes to break one million subscribers.

The Al Nassr star announced the news on social media. Taking to X, he wrote, "We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond."

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

"You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

Ronaldo recently appeared on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, where he revealed that he was happy with the way the club was being run by its administrators, led by INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe. He also had some advice for manager Erik Ten Hag, urging him to use former United teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy properly, with the Dutchman being hired as an assistant coach.

The social media record comes just after Ronaldo created another record, becoming the first-ever football player to score 900 career goals. He also bagged the feat by scoring the winner in Portugal's Nations League encounter vs Croatia.