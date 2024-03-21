 Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys beach vacation with partner Georgina Rodriguez, shows off sizzling physique in photos | Football News - Hindustan Times
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys beach vacation with partner Georgina Rodriguez, shows off sizzling physique in photos

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 21, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share photos of his beach vacation with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his family.

Rested for Portugal's upcoming friendly against Sweden, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken some time away from football and is enjoying a beach holiday with his family. The Al Nassr star took to Instagram to post photos of his family's vacation, where they could be seen having a fantastic time on the banks of the Red Sea.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez go for a jog in the beach.
The 39-year-old also showed off his stunning physique in one of the photos, which once again proves his dedication to fitness. In another photo, he could be seen jogging on the banks with partner Georgina Rodriguez. Here are the photos:

Also Read | Arrest warrant issued against Luis Rubiales, police raid ex-RFEF chief's house as part of Saudi corruption probe

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez rested several first team players for the Sweden friendlies and Ronaldo is one of them. He will be returning to the squad after the Sweden match, and prepare for their friendly against Slovenia. After the international break, he will return to Al Nassr, who take on Al Tai on March 30.

Ronaldo ended Al Nassr's losing streak on Saturday, converting a penalty in the match's only goal against Al Ahli. Al Nassr are slipping away from the title race, and are 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal. Ronaldo is leading the top-scorer race in the Saudi Pro League with 23 goals, but second-placed Al Ahli striker Aleksandar Mitrovvic is not far behind, with 20 goals.

Al Nassr's poor recent form also saw them crash out of the AFC Champions League after losing to Al Ain in the quarter finals. Al Ain had a 1-0 lead from the first leg, and Al Nassr managed to level proceedings with a 4-3 scoreline after extra time, and what followed was penalties. Al Ain came out on top with a 3-1 shootout victory to progress to the next round.

Ronaldo will be aiming to lead a late fightback for Al Nassr and challenge for the league title, which they failed to win last season. Failure to win the title will be a huge disappointment for the former Manchester United star.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Thursday, March 21, 2024
