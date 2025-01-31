Cristiano Ronaldo 'first and only footballer in history' to achieve this mindboggling, historic landmark

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player the sport of football has ever seen. While fans of Lionel Messi may think differently, Ronaldo's greatness cannot be argued. Ronaldo and Messi are two of the greatest this generation has ever seen. However, in a mind-boggling feat, Ronaldo has achieved a historic milestone, and Lionel Messi is definitely trailing big time in this list. In a mind-boggling feat, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a historic milestone, and Lionel Messi is definitely trailing big time in this list. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)(AFP)

Ronaldo scored a goal and bagged an assist to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Raed 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. With this, Ronaldo has now become the 'first and only footballer' in the sport's history to record 700 club victories.

According to Marca, Ronaldo has 13 wins with Sporting, 316 victories with Real Madrid, 214 with Manchester United, 91 with Juventus, and 66 with Al-Nassr.

It is important to state that Ronaldo has more than 900 goals to his name across all competitions. He is the leading goalscorer in the sport's history, and no one comes close.

With this win, Al-Nassr have come within five points of joint league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. For the Saudi club, Ronaldo now has 85 goals in 94 games.

Al-Nassr will next square off against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Will Ronaldo play in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Earlier, Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes had hinted that Ronaldo might play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I not only believe, but I’m almost certain that he’ll be there. It would be great if Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup with the national team, not only for him but for us Portuguese people," Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, told TNT Sports.

"We really want to give that to our country. For him, as the ultimate reference in our football, it would be the best way to end," he added.

The FIFA World Cup is the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo's cabinet. By the time the 2026 edition arrives, Ronaldo will have turned 41.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player to have scored in five different FIFA World Cup editions.

The striker has 135 goals from 217 appearances for Portugal.