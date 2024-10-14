Cristiano Ronaldo launches exclusive luxury watch collection: ‘Takes inspiration from some of my iconic moments’

Known for his glamorous lifestyle, Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his own watch collection with Jacob and Co. The line includes two models; Flight of CR7 and Heart of CR7. Both models feature a 44mm case, and there are also details which reference the Portugal international. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a match.(REUTERS)

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo announced the news. He wrote, “I've always dreamed of having my own watch collection. The @jacobandco Flight of CR7 & the Heart of CR7 takes inspiration from some of my most iconic moments on the field. I hope you like them as much as I do.”

The models have a skeletonised movement, and its design is immaculate, with two vertical pillars signifying both Ronaldo and his CR7 brand. One pillar shows the player in different poses, and the other has the CR7 logo and his signature.

The models also include a barrel cover shaped like a football and an image of Ronaldo, with the no. 7 jersey, printed in gold on the sapphire crystal case back.

Ronaldo is currently plying his trade with Al Nassr at the Saudi Pro League. Widely regarded as one of the all-time greats, Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Or awards, a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards, four European Golden Shoes (most by a European player). He has won 33 trophies in his career, which also consists of five Champions Leagues, the Euro 2016 title, and also a Nations League trophy.

He is one of the most marketable and famous athletes in the world. He was the world's highest-paid athlete in 2016, 2017 and 2023, according to Forbes. Time also included him on their list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2014. He is the most popular sports person on social media. He is the first footballer and third sportsman to earn 1 billion dollars in his career.