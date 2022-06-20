Cristiano Ronaldo's million-dollar supercar crashes into house in Spain

A supercar belonging to Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo - valued at £1.8million - has crashed into a house in Majorca on Monday, according to reports in Spain. The Manchester United striker is on holiday in the island with his family and is reported to have shipped the car out to Mallorca.

He is set to return to the United Kingdom later this month ahead of the start of Manchester United's pre-season. According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the Bugatti Veyron was being driven by an employee of the Portuguese superstar, when it crashed into the entrance of a house on Monday morning.

It is understood the driver of the vehicle has suffered no serious injuries, but there is said to be extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

Among the richest athletes in the world, Ronaldo is known to own an array of luxury cars. The car that crashed was reportedly one of two that the Portugal captain had shipped to the island for the holiday.

The front of the Bugatti has believed to have been wrecked with investigators revealing no other vehicle was involved.

As well as local police employed by Bunyola Town Hall, Civil Guard officers also attended the scene.

Ronaldo will be joining up with a new manager once he returns to Manchester with the club appointing Erik Ten Haag in the position after a mediocre outing last season. While there were doubts on whether the pair would be able to work together, both Ten Haag and Ronaldo have expressed their keenness to get going.

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach," Ronaldo told the club’s website last month. "But we need to give him time. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well .I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON