Cristiano Ronaldo turns 39: A look at 5 major records of Real Madrid and Manchester United icon

"I don't follow records; records follow me," Cristiano Ronaldo was bold enough to talk about his greatness during his bitter-sweet second stint at Manchester United. Known for rewriting history and topping goal-scoring charts in the world of competitive football, Portugal icon Ronaldo is celebrating his 39th birthday on Monday. One of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Ronaldo championed multiple top-tier leagues through his glorious spells at Manchester United (English Premier League), Real Madrid (LaLiga) and Juventus (Serie A). Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match (REUTERS)

The former Sporting star left for Old Trafford in 2003. Nicknamed CR7, Ronaldo was on target when he made his UEFA Euro debut against Greece in 2004. Ronaldo has five more goals than Michel Platini, who is placed second on the list of leading goal-getters in the European Championship. No player has scored more goals than Ronaldo (14) at the UEFA Euro. Ronaldo has also scored the most UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup final goals combined in men's football. With Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo celebrating his 39th birthday today, let's take a quick look at the five major records of the Real Madrid and Manchester United icon.

Hat-trick king!

Did you know? Ronaldo is the first player to score 10 hat-tricks in men's international football. The Portuguese goal-machine achieved the staggering feat when he netted the record 10th hat-trick in Portugal's 5–0 win over Luxembourg back in 2021. Ronaldo outclassed Sven Rydell, who scored nine hat-tricks in men's international football.

Most international goals

Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei when he netted his goal No.110 in 2021. A brace from Ronaldo for Portugal helped him shatter Daei's record of 109 goals at the time. Ronaldo has more than 118 goals to his name in international football. The Portugal stalwart created history with his brace against the Republic of Ireland in 2021.

Only player to score in 3 Champions League finals

One of the reasons why Ronaldo is known as Mr UEFA Champions League. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has scored in three Champions League finals. He holds the record for the most goals scored in the final games of the Champions League. Ronaldo has scored one for Man United and three for Real Madrid in the summit clashes.

Most Champions League goals

The Portugal captain is the all-time leading goalscorer in Europe's biggest competition at club level. Ronaldo has 140 goals to his name in the celebrated tournament. The veteran forward has lifted the famous trophy on five occasions in his trophy-laden career. Ronaldo is also the most-capped player in the Champions League. Ronaldo has recorded 183 appearances in the Champions League.

First player to score 800 career goals

Earlier, Ronaldo became the first player to smash 800 goals for club and country. The former Man United star achieved the feat in November 2022. Ronaldo scored the historic goal in a Premier League match between the Red Devils and Arsenal. He also netted the match-winner for his side against the Gunners.