Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: CZE, RSA fight for survival in Atlanta

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Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Czechia and South Africa are fighting for survival in Atlanta.

Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Round 1 of the group stage is over, and now Round 2 begins! Both the Czechia and South Africa will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they meet in Group A on Thursday in Atlanta. The Czech Republic lost to South Korea in its opener, falling 1-2. Meanwhile, South Africa lost to co-hosts Mexico 0-2 in the tournament opener. Only one win could be enough to squeeze any side into the Round of 32, with eight of the best third-placed teams from the 12 groups going to the knockout stages. Czechia are playing in a World Cup for the first time in 20 years, and the current team lacks the talent of previous generations, when the likes of Pavel Nedved and Petr Cech played for European giants. South Africa were reduced to nine men in their opening defeat against Mexico and need to make amends. South Africa head coach Hugo Broos and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were criticised in the opener due to Mexico's aggressive high line. They are expected to use Relebohile Mofokeng as a replacement for the suspended Zwane. Meanwhile, Thalante Mbatha could step in for Sithole. Both sides have met once before, at the 1997 Confederations Cup. The game finished 2-2, and Vladimir Smicer got a brace. ...Read More

South Africa were reduced to nine men in their opening defeat against Mexico and need to make amends. South Africa head coach Hugo Broos and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were criticised in the opener due to Mexico's aggressive high line. They are expected to use Relebohile Mofokeng as a replacement for the suspended Zwane. Meanwhile, Thalante Mbatha could step in for Sithole. Both sides have met once before, at the 1997 Confederations Cup. The game finished 2-2, and Vladimir Smicer got a brace.