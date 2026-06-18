Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: CZE, RSA fight for survival in Atlanta
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Both Czechia and South Africa lost their opening games and need a win to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive. Follow live score and latest updates of Czechia vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup match.
- 4 Mins agoSouth Africa playing XI
- 7 Mins agoCzechia playing XI
- 12 Mins agoWarm-ups ongoing
- 13 Mins agoAll eyes on Krejci
- 26 Mins agoCzechia striker Chory confident ahead of RSA showdown
- 47 Mins agoBafana Bafana's tactics seriously compromised
- 56 Mins agoSouth Africa's squad roster
- 59 Mins agoCzechia's full squad roster
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Round 1 of the group stage is over, and now Round 2 begins! Both the Czechia and South Africa will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they meet in Group A on Thursday in Atlanta. The Czech Republic lost to South Korea in its opener, falling 1-2. Meanwhile, South Africa lost to co-hosts Mexico 0-2 in the tournament opener. Only one win could be enough to squeeze any side into the Round of 32, with eight of the best third-placed teams from the 12 groups going to the knockout stages. Czechia are playing in a World Cup for the first time in 20 years, and the current team lacks the talent of previous generations, when the likes of Pavel Nedved and Petr Cech played for European giants. ...Read More
South Africa were reduced to nine men in their opening defeat against Mexico and need to make amends. South Africa head coach Hugo Broos and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were criticised in the opener due to Mexico's aggressive high line. They are expected to use Relebohile Mofokeng as a replacement for the suspended Zwane. Meanwhile, Thalante Mbatha could step in for Sithole. Both sides have met once before, at the 1997 Confederations Cup. The game finished 2-2, and Vladimir Smicer got a brace.
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: South Africa playing XI
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Ronwen Williams; Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon; Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams; Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners.
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Czechia playing XI
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Matej Kovar; Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Ladislav Krejci; Vladimir Darida, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Alexandr Sojka; Adam Hlozek , Patrik Schick.
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Warm-ups ongoing
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Both teams are currently warming up! We will have kick-off soon! Less than 50 minutes to go folks!
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: All eyes on Krejci
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: If Krejci scores again, then he join Nejedly (1934, 1938), Ladislav Petras (1970) and Michal Bilek (1990) as the only players to score in the first two games of a World Cup for his country.
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Czechia striker Chory confident ahead of RSA showdown
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Speaking ahead of the match, Czechia striker Chory said, “We’re facing something completely different to [when facing] Korea. We definitely want to keep the ball more and be more confident.”
“I think we have what it takes to get into good positions. We can see in training that we’re good at it, we just need to transfer that to the match.”
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Bafana Bafana's tactics seriously compromised
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: South Africa's tactics have been seriously compromised by the suspensions of Sithole and Zwane, who got red cards in their opening defeat to Mexico. This will be a huge boost for Czechia!
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: South Africa's squad roster
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire)
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela)
Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol)
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Czechia's full squad roster
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Goalkeepers: Goalkeepers: Lukáš Horníček (Braga), Matěj Kovář (PSV Eindhoven), Jindřich Staněk (Slavia Prague)
Defenders: Vladimír Coufal (Hoffenheim), David Douděra (Slavia Prague), Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranáč (Hoffenheim), Štěpán Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), David Jurásek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejčí (Wolves), Jaroslav Zelený (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague)
Midfielders: Lukáš Červ (Viktoria Plzen), Vladimír Darida (Hradec Kralove), Lukáš Provod (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadílek (Slavia Prague), Hugo Sochůrek (Sparta Prague), Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), Tomáš Souček (West Ham), Pavel Šulc (Olympique Lyonnais), Denis Višinský (Viktoria Plzen)
Forwards: Adam Hložek (Hoffenheim), Tomáš Chorý (Slavia Prague), Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Prague), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome everyone!
Czechia vs South Africa LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Welcome to our live coverage of today's Group A match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta. Both sides lost in their respective openers. Czechia did put up a fight, but South Africa was completely outplayed! Both sides need to get their respective campaigns back on track! BIG GAME!