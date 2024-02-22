 Dani Alves found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Dani Alves, ex-Barcelona star found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to four and half years in prison

Dani Alves, ex-Barcelona star found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to four and half years in prison

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2024 03:17 PM IST

Dani Alves was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since.

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has been found guilty by Catalonia's top court of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona night club in 2022. He has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison, and has also been ordered by the court to pay 150,000 euros to the victim.

Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain.(AP)
Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain.(AP)

In a statement, the court said, "The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent, and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Lionel Messi chips the ball over injured player to show insane dribbling skills as Inter Miami defeat Real Salt Lake

The case has gained plenty of attention, not only due to Alves' celebrity profile and also because gender violence has become a dominant topic in public discourse in Spain.

A law was passed in 2022, which made consent a key element in sexual assault cases, also increasing minimum prison time for assaults involving violence. Since its passing, it is one of the most high-profile cases in Spain.

The 40-year-old Brazilian was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since. He has maintained that the sexual act was consensual. Meanwhile, the prosecutor was seeking a nine-year prison term.

Alves' requests for bail were denied because the court considered him a flight risk. Also, Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other nations. The victim told state prosecutors that she danced with Alves and willingly entered the nightclub bathroom. But later, when he wanted to leave, Alves didn't let her, and he slapped her, insulted her, and also forced her to have sexual relations against her will.

Also, Alves modified his defense during the investigative phase while in custody. He intially denied any sexual contact, before admitting to sexual relations that he stated were consensual. He stated that he had been trying to save his marriage by not admitting to the encounter earlier.

(With Reuters inputs)

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On