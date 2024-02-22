 Messi chips ball over injured player to show insane dribbling skills in MLS game | Football News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi chips the ball over injured player to show insane dribbling skills as Inter Miami defeat Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi chips the ball over injured player to show insane dribbling skills as Inter Miami defeat Real Salt Lake

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Lionel Messi showcased insane dribbling skills to get past an injured player during Inter Miami's MLS opener win vs Real Salt Lake.

It was all about Lionel Messi as the Argentine genius led Inter Miami to a 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake in their MLS season opener, on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. Robert Taylor scored in the first-half as Miami took a 1-0 lead. Then, Diego Gomez, assisted by Luis Suarez, scored late in the second half to seal a 2-0 win for Miami.

Lionel Messi showed insane dribbling skills.
Lionel Messi showed insane dribbling skills.

Messi almost made it 3-0 in the 89th-minute, but was denied by goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who ended the match with six saves.

The 2022 World Cup winner's highlight reel from the match has gone viral on social media. One particular moment from the first-half has caught the most attention, sending fans into a state of meltdown.

In the 44th-minute, a defending and goalkeeping error by Real Salt Lake gifted Messi the ball near the opposition area. The former Barcelona dribbled past a player with ease, drifting to his left, and then was up against an injured player on the ground. Messi got into genius mode, and simply chipped the ball over the injured player and attempted a powerful shot, which was blocked by a defender.

Here is the video:

For the opening goal in the 39th-minute, Messi played a through ball toTaylor, who ran onto the right side of the penalty area, scoring with his right foot. MacMath went to his right, but saw the tame shot squeeze under his armpit.

For the second goal in the 83rd-minute, Messi sent a ball to Suarez, who played a quick cross for Gomez to convert with ease.

Speaking after the match, Suarez, who recently joined Miami, said, "I knew I was going to face tough competition (in MLS). And Inter Miami, being one of the favourites for the title, we knew we were going to play always against full force."

Suarez joins former Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in a side, which underperformed last season. Inter Miami were also poor in the pre-season and will be hoping to build on their opening MLS season win.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

