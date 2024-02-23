 Dani Alves got financial backing from Neymar for sexual assault case defence | Football News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Football / Dani Alves got financial backing from Neymar to continue defence of sexual assault case: Report

Dani Alves got financial backing from Neymar to continue defence of sexual assault case: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 23, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Dani Alves received financial backing from Neymar, which helped him with defence of his sexual assault case.

On Thursday, Catalonia's top court found Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, and sentenced the former Barcelona star to four and a half years in prison. The incident occurred in a Barcelona night club in 2022 and the Brazilian has also been ordered to pay 150,000 Euros to the victim. Alves was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since.

Dani Alves and Neymar during their tenure with PSG.(AFP)
Dani Alves and Neymar during their tenure with PSG.(AFP)

Alves' assets have been frozen following his divorce from ex-wife Dinorah Santana, who is also suing him for non-payment of alimony. According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the 40-year-old had to turn to his former teammate Neymar for help, after being left stranded in Barcelona. The winger reportedly transferred 150,000 Euros to the courts on August 9, as payment for 'mitigating compensation for damage cause'.

It is being reported that the payment had a massive impact on the length of the sentence decided, with Alves receiving the minimum sentence of four years.

Also, Alves modified his defense during the investigative phase while in custody. He intially denied any sexual contact, before admitting to sexual relations that he stated were consensual. He stated that he had been trying to save his marriage by not admitting to the encounter earlier.

Neymar's help to Alves hasn't just stopped at monetary means. On June 28, Alves also appointed Gustavo Xisto, who is one of the oldest representatives of the Al Hilal star's father's companies. Alves has appointed him as his attorney. Following the appointment, Alves removed Santana from managing his assets.

The case has gained plenty of attention due to gender violence becoming a big topic in public discourse in Spain. A law was passed in 2022 which made consent a key element in sexual assault cases, also increasing minimum prison time for assaults involving violence.

In a statement, the court said, "The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent, and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

