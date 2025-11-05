David Beckham knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, England legend calls it ‘extra special'

David Beckham has been formally knighted for his services to football and British society. The former England captain was knighted by King Charles III during a ceremony in Berkshire on Tuesday. The former Manchester United star was dressed sharply in a three-piece suit, designed by his wife Victoria Beckham. She also accompanied him with his parents, Ted and Sandra. Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.(AP)

Beckham currently is co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami and is best known for his Manchester United stint, where he made his first-team debut in 1992 at age 17. With United, he won six Premier League titles, the FA Cup twice, the FA Charity Shield twice, the Champions League in 1999. He also played four seasons with Real Madrid, winning the La Liga in his final season.

"I think obviously being told I had the honour was a special moment," he said, on Manchester United's official website.

"I've been lucky to have won things in my career and done things, and played for my country and captained my country, but, without doubt, this is the moment that makes me very proud.

"For a number of reasons - not just my career, not just for the sport, but to get it for the philanthropic work I do, that's so important to me. My charity work has always been work that I don't have to do. I do it because I love doing it, I do it because I make a difference and we make change and, in all honesty, it's extra special to receive a knighthood, for not just my sport but the important work I do with children.

"It's nice to have six Premier League titles and obviously a few other medals along the way, but this, without doubt, will be pride of place," he added.

In international football, he made his England debut on September 1, 1996, at the age of 21. He was also captain for six years, bagging 58 caps in total.