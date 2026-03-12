Donald Trump sounds warning to Iran amid uncertainty over FIFA World Cup participation: ‘For their own life and safety’

US President Donald Trump sent a pointed message to the Iranian national football team through a post on Truth Social, saying he does not believe it would be appropriate for the side to take part in this year’s FIFA World Cup, which the United States is set to co-host. Trump, on Thursday, highlighted security worries as the key reason behind his stance, noting that tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply, with the two nations currently locked in a military conflict.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup," Trump wrote on his social media site, “but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday that it would be impossible for athletes from Iran to take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup after the United States carried out airstrikes on Tehran in coordination with Israel.

“Due to the wicked acts they have done against Iran — they have imposed two wars on us over just eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people — definitely it’s not possible for us to take part in the World Cup,” he said.

Iran scheduled to play in LA and Seattle The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 will be staged across United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Iran national football team are slated to play their scheduled matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Iran booked their fourth straight berth at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after finishing top of Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year. If a replacement is required, it would likely come from Asia, though identifying the next team in line may not be entirely straightforward.

A withdrawal would be governed by Article Six of the World Cup regulations which, while stipulating a series of financial penalties for such a move, also states that FIFA would be at liberty to call up any nation it chooses to fill the void.

Trump this week weighed in on the case of Iran's visiting women footballers in Australia, calling for them to get asylum.

The players feared they could face retaliation back home for not singing the national anthem before an Asian Cup match. Australia later agreed to grant asylum to the five players who decided to stay.