Doubt Lionel Messi at your own risk; The GOAT and Argentina's mentality monsters never surrender

Lionel Messi is the undisputed Greatest of All Time, and it is high time people stop comparing him with any other player. Time and again, he has proved why he stands alone, and at this point, it feels foolish to keep living in doubt. At 39, he has carried Argentina to another World Cup final, once again showing that age is just a number when greatness takes over. He stood up for his country in the last World Cup to help them lift the trophy, and now he is doing everything possible to make history all over again.

Lionel Messi turned up once again and produced a masterclass for Argentina. (AFP)

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If Messi does not score, he provides the assist. If he is not involved for long periods, he still finds a way to decide the biggest moments. He is simply inevitable. We are probably witnessing another peak in his extraordinary career. He may no longer have the blistering pace of his younger days, but he has become even more decisive. His vision, timing and understanding of the game allow him to change the script within minutes and leave opponents stunned.

Before the tournament began, there were doubts over whether Messi was still an asset and whether he could continue producing moments of magic on football's biggest stage. He has silenced every critic with yet another masterclass, reminding the world that class never fades. He has led Argentina to another World Cup final and once again looks like the player every opponent fears the most. Another Golden Ball is now firmly within his sights, having already won the award twice, while the Golden Boot is also within touching distance. If this is not greatness at its purest, it is hard to imagine what is.

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{{^usCountry}} In the semi-final against England, Argentina looked unusually cautious for large parts of the contest. England's pace and direct attacking approach caused them problems from the opening whistle, and for much of the first half, it felt as though Thomas Tuchel's side had the upper hand. The match carried the intensity expected from one of football's oldest rivalries, with crunching tackles, heated exchanges and neither side willing to give an inch. Every duel was fiercely contested as both teams fought for a place in the World Cup final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the semi-final against England, Argentina looked unusually cautious for large parts of the contest. England's pace and direct attacking approach caused them problems from the opening whistle, and for much of the first half, it felt as though Thomas Tuchel's side had the upper hand. The match carried the intensity expected from one of football's oldest rivalries, with crunching tackles, heated exchanges and neither side willing to give an inch. Every duel was fiercely contested as both teams fought for a place in the World Cup final. {{/usCountry}}

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England's breakthrough arrived in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon ghosted in at the back post to convert Morgan Rogers' cross. At that stage, England appeared to be in complete control. Their speed on the counterattack continued to trouble Argentina, and with the lead in hand, they looked well placed to reach the final. But this Argentina side has made a habit of refusing to accept defeat. They had already fought back against Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland earlier in the tournament, and England were about to experience the same resilience.

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After falling behind, Argentina shifted into another gear and began to dominate the contest. England, meanwhile, retreated into a deep defensive shape, inviting relentless pressure as Tuchel opted to protect the lead rather than chase a second goal. The change in approach handed Argentina complete control of possession.

Messi assumed responsibility, demanding the ball in almost every attack and dictating the tempo. Instead of forcing shots, he repeatedly searched for openings, delivering crosses and perfectly weighted aerial balls into the penalty area as Argentina piled pressure on Jordan Pickford's goal. The chances kept coming, even if the finishing initially failed to match the build-up.

Also Read - Lionel Messi fuels Argentina's stunning comeback to beat England 2-1, set up World Cup final vs Spain

It's not over until Messi says it's over

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Then came the decisive moment. In the 85th minute, Messi received possession on the right flank. Many expected him to cut inside onto his trusted left foot, but he spotted Enzo Fernández arriving in space instead. With perfect awareness, Messi picked him out, and Fernández responded with a thunderous strike from outside the box that flew past Pickford. The equaliser transformed the contest, breathed new life into Argentina and set the stage for another unforgettable finish.

Argentina's equaliser completely changed the mood of the match. Their players were full of belief, while England suddenly looked rattled, unsure of how to respond after surrendering a lead they had controlled for so long. The defending champions sensed the opportunity and refused to settle. They kept pushing forward, forcing England deeper into their own half as the pressure continued to build with every passing minute.

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Then came the decisive moment in stoppage time. Messi collected the ball on the right side just outside the box, with defenders expecting him to do what he has done countless times throughout his career, shift the ball onto his left foot and go for goal. Instead, he produced something completely different. Using his weaker right foot, Messi delivered a perfectly weighted cross into the six-yard box, catching England's defence off guard. Lautaro Martínez timed his run and leap to perfection, powering a header past Pickford to complete a remarkable comeback and send Argentina into another World Cup final.

England's approach after taking the lead ultimately proved costly. From Anthony Gordon's goal until Lautaro's winner in the 90+2 minute, they had just 12 per cent possession. Rather than looking for a second goal, Thomas Tuchel's side retreated into a low block and surrendered both territory and initiative. Against a team built around Messi's creativity, that proved to be a gamble they could not survive.

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As some continued to question whether Messi could still dominate on football's biggest stage, he produced another reminder of his enduring brilliance. He completed nine successful dribbles, registered two assists and extended his extraordinary run to 13 consecutive matches with either a goal or an assist. He has now led Argentina to a third World Cup final, and if he features in the match, which is undoubted, he will become only the second player, after Cafu, to play three finals at the biggest event. Next comes Spain, the country where Messi built his legendary club career, and a meeting with Lamine Yamal, the youngster whose famous childhood photo with him has become part of football folklore. It is a final that feels like a meeting of two generations, with Messi chasing immortality and Yamal hoping to begin a new era.

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