Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Live Score, Aston Villa 0-0 Bournemouth EPL 2023

    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Aston Villa v/s Bournemouth match
    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023
    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023

    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Bournemouth at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Aston VillaAston Villa
    20 Apr, 20240-0
    BournemouthBournemouth
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 20, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Match Updates:

    As of now, Aston Villa are placed at 5 in the league table, while Bournemouth are at 12.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Match Updates:

    Aston Villa played Brentford in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 3-3 whereas Bournemouth faced Luton Town in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 2-1.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth. The match is scheduled to take place today at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Live Score, Aston Villa 0-0 Bournemouth EPL 2023
    © 2024 HindustanTimes