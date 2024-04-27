Edit Profile
New Delhi360C
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea EPL 2023

    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Aston Villa v/s Chelsea match
    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023
    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023

    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Chelsea at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Aston VillaAston Villa
    27 Apr, 20240-0
    ChelseaChelsea
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 27, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Match Updates:

    As of now, Aston Villa are placed at 5 in the league table, while Chelsea are at 9.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Match Updates:

    Aston Villa played Brentford in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 3-3 whereas Chelsea faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Aston Villa and Chelsea. The match is scheduled to take place today at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

