Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea EPL 2023
Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Chelsea at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More
Aston Villa vs Chelsea Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 71 points
2. Liverpool - 71 points
3. Manchester City - 70 points
4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points
As of now, Aston Villa are placed at 5 in the league table, while Chelsea are at 9.
Aston Villa played Brentford in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 3-3 whereas Chelsea faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.
