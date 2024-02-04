EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Bournemouth v/s Nottingham Forest match. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 1: Nottingham Forest 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST31' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST31' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.Feb 04, 2024 08:00 PM IST29' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.Feb 04, 2024 08:00 PM IST29' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a corner.Feb 04, 2024 07:59 PM IST28' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lewis Cook.Feb 04, 2024 07:58 PM IST27' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:58 PM IST27' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).Feb 04, 2024 07:55 PM IST25' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.Feb 04, 2024 07:55 PM IST24' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth).Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST23' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: yellow card
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Feb 04, 2024 07:53 PM IST22' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:53 PM IST22' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth).Feb 04, 2024 07:53 PM IST22' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST21' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST20' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Nuno Tavares.Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST19' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST19' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 04, 2024 07:49 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.Feb 04, 2024 07:49 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.Feb 04, 2024 07:49 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.Feb 04, 2024 07:46 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:46 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth).Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST13' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST13' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST12' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth).Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST12' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.Feb 04, 2024 07:42 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.Feb 04, 2024 07:42 PM IST10' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.Feb 04, 2024 07:40 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth).Feb 04, 2024 07:40 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:37 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: goal
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from very close range following a corner.Feb 04, 2024 07:36 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Yates.Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST2' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Nicolás Domínguez.Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST2' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.Feb 04, 2024 07:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: lineup
Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Ryan Christie, Illia Zabarnyi, Dominic Solanke, Lloyd Kelly, Marcos Senesi, Luis Sinisterra, Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith. Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Neco Williams, Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andrew Omobamidele, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo AwoniyiFeb 04, 2024 06:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bournemouth home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
