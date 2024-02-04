 EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score

Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST
EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Bournemouth v/s Nottingham Forest match. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 1: Nottingham Forest 0

EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. ...Read More Results of the game for now Bournemouth 1: Nottingham Forest 0 Goal Scorers: Justin Kluivert-AFC Bournemouth(5'),

EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:00 PM IST
    29' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:00 PM IST
    29' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a corner.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:59 PM IST
    28' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lewis Cook.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:58 PM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:58 PM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:55 PM IST
    25' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:55 PM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: yellow card

    Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:53 PM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:53 PM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:53 PM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Nuno Tavares.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST
    19' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST
    19' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:49 PM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:49 PM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:49 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST
    13' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST
    13' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST
    12' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST
    12' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:42 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:42 PM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:40 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:40 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: free kick won

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:37 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: goal

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from very close range following a corner.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:36 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Yates.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Nicolás Domínguez.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score: lineup

    Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Ryan Christie, Illia Zabarnyi, Dominic Solanke, Lloyd Kelly, Marcos Senesi, Luis Sinisterra, Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith. Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Neco Williams, Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andrew Omobamidele, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo Awoniyi

  • Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bournemouth home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

