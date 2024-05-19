Edit Profile
Sunday, May 19, 2024
    Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, Brentford 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023

    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST
    Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brentford v/s Newcastle United match
    Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More

    BrentfordBrentford
    19 May, 20240-0
    Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    Brentford vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    As of now, Brentford are placed at 16 in the league table, while Newcastle United are at 7.

    May 19, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Brentford vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    Brentford played AFC Bournemouth in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Newcastle United faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 3-2.

    May 19, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Brentford Starting XI -: Mathias Jensen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev, Christian Nørgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón, Yoane Wissa.

    Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Hall, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Fabian Schär.

    May 19, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brentford and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brentford home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

