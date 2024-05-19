Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, Brentford 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023
Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More
Brentford vs Newcastle United Match Updates:
As of now, Brentford are placed at 16 in the league table, while Newcastle United are at 7.
Brentford vs Newcastle United Match Updates:
Brentford played AFC Bournemouth in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Newcastle United faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 3-2.
Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Brentford Starting XI -: Mathias Jensen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev, Christian Nørgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón, Yoane Wissa.
Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Hall, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Fabian Schär.
Brentford vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brentford and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brentford home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.