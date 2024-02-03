EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score
EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brighton and Hove Albion v/s Crystal Palace match. Results of the game for now Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Crystal Palace 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 03, 2024 08:59 PM IST28' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Adam Wharton replaces Marc Guéhi because of an injury.Feb 03, 2024 08:59 PM IST28' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 03, 2024 08:59 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).Feb 03, 2024 08:55 PM IST25' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 03, 2024 08:55 PM IST24' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).Feb 03, 2024 08:54 PM IST24' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.Feb 03, 2024 08:51 PM IST21' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion).Feb 03, 2024 08:51 PM IST21' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:50 PM IST20' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 03, 2024 08:50 PM IST20' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).Feb 03, 2024 08:49 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Igor Julio (Brighton and Hove Albion).Feb 03, 2024 08:49 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:47 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: yellow card
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Feb 03, 2024 08:46 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 03, 2024 08:46 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).Feb 03, 2024 08:44 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.Feb 03, 2024 08:43 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 03, 2024 08:43 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace).Feb 03, 2024 08:40 PM IST10' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 03, 2024 08:40 PM IST10' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).Feb 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion).Feb 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:34 PM IST3' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: goal
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.Feb 03, 2024 08:33 PM IST2' EPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.Feb 03, 2024 08:31 PM ISTEPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 03, 2024 07:33 PM ISTEPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score: lineup
Brighton and Hove Albion Starting XI -: Billy Gilmour, Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo, Bart Verbruggen, Evan Ferguson, Pascal Groß, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood. Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell, Chris Richards, Marc Guéhi, Daniel Muñoz, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jeffrey Schlupp, Dean Henderson, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson LermaFeb 03, 2024 07:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brighton and Hove Albion home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
