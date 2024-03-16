Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Mar 16, 2024
    Burnley vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023

    Mar 16, 2024 7:32 PM IST
    Burnley vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Burnley v/s Brentford match
    Burnley vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Brentford at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    BurnleyBurnley
    16 Mar, 20240-0
    BrentfordBrentford
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 16, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Victor Alexander da Silva, Charlie Taylor, David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert.

    Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón, Yoane Wissa.

    Mar 16, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Brentford. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Burnley vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023
